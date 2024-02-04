UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.80 on Friday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

