Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

