Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 454 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

