Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.