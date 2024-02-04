Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JMST opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

