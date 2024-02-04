Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

