Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0521 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

