Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $386.42 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

