Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,146,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,301,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

