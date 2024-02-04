Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.