Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

