Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $119.23.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

