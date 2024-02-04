Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $273,000 in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

