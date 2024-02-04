Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 420,475 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,157 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,760,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 898,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 420,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

