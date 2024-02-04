Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of GEN Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,398,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,379,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $36,940.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $73,702.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GENK shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENK opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million.

GEN Restaurant Group Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

