Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 234,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $41.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

