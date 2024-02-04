Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $158.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.