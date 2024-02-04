VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $84.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

