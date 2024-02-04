Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

