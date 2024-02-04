Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

