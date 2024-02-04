Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Raised by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MGV opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $112.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
