Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after buying an additional 48,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,452,000 after buying an additional 129,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $112.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

