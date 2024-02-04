Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $212.07 and a 1 year high of $289.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.