Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $401,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
BNDX stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
