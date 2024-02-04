Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q1 guidance at $0.00-0.20 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Varex Imaging Stock Down 1.9 %
VREX stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $777.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
