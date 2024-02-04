Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q1 guidance at $0.00-0.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VREX opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,568,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

