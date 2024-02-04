Veralto (VLTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Veralto to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veralto Stock Up 0.1 %

VLTO stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.89. Veralto has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

