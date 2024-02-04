Veralto (VLTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Veralto to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Veralto Stock Up 0.1 %
VLTO stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.89. Veralto has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Veralto Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on VLTO
Veralto Company Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veralto
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.