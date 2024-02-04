Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.54

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 202884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,584,776 shares of company stock worth $147,170,899. Insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

