W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 640.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $972.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $836.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $764.79. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.72 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

