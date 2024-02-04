Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wabash National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $35,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

