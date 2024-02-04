Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

WM opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.93.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.