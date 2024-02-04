Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for United Microelectronics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

UMC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 219.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 195,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,672,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,794 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

