West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $381.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.02 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

