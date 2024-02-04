Western Union (WU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Union Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,796,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,187,000 after acquiring an additional 824,392 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

