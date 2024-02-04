Western Union (WU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Western Union by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Union by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WU

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.