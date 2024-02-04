Western Union (WU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Western Union Stock Performance
Western Union stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
