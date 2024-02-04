Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.60.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.60.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

