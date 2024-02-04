WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $292.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

