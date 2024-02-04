Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.