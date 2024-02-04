Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.59.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.