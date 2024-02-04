William Blair Weighs in on Lennox International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $19.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $419.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.28. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $458.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Tobam increased its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.