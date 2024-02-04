Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $7.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $250.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
