Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $7.05 per share for the quarter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $250.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

