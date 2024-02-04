Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $287.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 125.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $290.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

