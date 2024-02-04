WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.04, but opened at $68.79. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. WNS shares last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 420,883 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.
WNS Stock Down 15.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
