WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.04, but opened at $68.79. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. WNS shares last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 420,883 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNS Stock Down 15.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

