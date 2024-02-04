Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 1220810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

