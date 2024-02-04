Wolfspeed Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 30,384 put options on the company. This is an increase of 278% compared to the average daily volume of 8,036 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wolfspeed

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,187 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,600 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $35,662,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $85.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.