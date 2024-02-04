X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.61

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 886735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,460,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 529,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.