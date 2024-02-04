Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $270.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.16. Eaton has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $271.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

