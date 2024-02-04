Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for WaFd in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

