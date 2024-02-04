Zacks Research Comments on Air Lease Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Air Lease in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Air Lease’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

AL opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

