Zacks Research Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.