Zacks Research Comments on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. Crown has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after acquiring an additional 418,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after acquiring an additional 298,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

